Sting will sail into St. Paul next spring to star in his musical “The Last Ship” at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. The Tony Award-nominated musical will run for two weeks beginning in April.
“I saw this show on Broadway, and I’m thrilled that Sting is going to star in it here,” said Ordway Artistic Director Rod Kaats. “I’m eager to share this musical with a world-class performer with Minnesota audiences.”
St. Paul is one of five U.S. cities to host the show, Kaats said.
“The Last Ship” is a semi-autobiographical story drawing from Sting’s childhood in Wallsend, England. It centers on the collapse of the shipbuilding industry and the effects that a shipyard closure has on its community.
The show received mixed reviews when it opened. Critics praised Sting’s score but were confused by competing plot lines in the story. The version coming to the Ordway has a new book by Lorne Campbell, who will also direct.
The musical debuted at the Bank of America Theatre in Chicago in 2014 before moving to Broadway. After a four-month run, the show closed because of slumping ticket sales. In 2015 it was nominated for two Tony Awards for best original score and best orchestrations.
Broadway at the Ordway subscribers can add “The Last Ship” to their subscription. Remaining single tickets will go on sale this fall. Prices start at $75.