Stillwater’s iconic Lift Bridge will be raised next week in anticipation of ice-out on the St. Croix River.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will raise the bridge and lock it in place starting next Friday to allow for boat traffic. Repairs to the lift system will continue.

Boats should travel through the lift span and follow navigational signs posted along the river.

The bridge is nearing the end of its transformation into a bicycle and pedestrian crossing. The transition began in August 2017 and will conclude later this spring. It will be part of a new 4.7-mile loop trail system connecting Minnesota and Wisconsin that includes local and regional trails and the St. Croix River Crossing bridge.

MnDOT will continue to raise the bridge to accommodate boat traffic.

