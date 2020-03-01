Doctors told Josiah Fick that with his injured back, he might not be able to dive for the rest of the season.

He wasn’t having it.

“I was telling them, ‘That’s not going to work,’ ” Fick said. “ ‘I’m going to finish the season. This is my last season.’ ”

Though the Stillwater senior said it was painful, he returned to diving in time to win a section title after already missing about a month and the last few meets before sections. His perseverance paid off as he won his second consecutive Class 2A diving title with a 462.95 score.

Along with the injury, Fick said he’s had a lot going on family-wise, with his mom in the hospital recently. But she was at the pool Saturday to cheer him on from the stands.

“Being able to win tonight, especially after my mom just got out of the hospital, it meant a lot,” Fick said. “I’m just thrilled.”

Edina back-to-back

Edina won the Class 2A team title, going back-to-back for the first time since a three-peat in 2008-10. The Hornets finished with 323 points, winning the title without winning an individual event. That’s what the depth and all three relays will do for a team. Edina won five events last year for the 268-point team victory.

“We qualified 17 different, unique individuals,” coach Scott Johnson said. “Two in diving and 15 in the individual events. So, it’s a very strong team top-down.”

Chanhassen/Chaska finished as the runner-up for the second consecutive year (217.5 points), followed by Minnetonka (195 points) in third.

Bock not flustered

With the top times in preliminaries, Chanhassen/Chaska junior Evan Bock swam in Lane 4 for the final heats in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle events. But the timing system wasn’t working properly. In the always-quick race, Bock appeared to touch the wall second in the 50 freestyle but looked up to see seventh place next to his name on the videoboard as the unofficial result.

After some checking, Bock did indeed take second.

“There was no way,” Bock said of seeing the number seven. “Because I finished, and I saw the guy next to me finish.”

He also won his first individual state title with a 48.86 in the 100 butterfly and swam on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Dunn wins two freestyle titles

Eden Prairie senior Soren Dunn won a relay state title as a freshman but hadn’t won an individual state title in his five-year swimming career until he swept the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle events. To finally stand on top of the podium is an incredible feeling, he said.

In the 50 freestyle, he finished in 20.67 seconds. The quick race can always be a bit of a shootout to see who touches the wall first.

“I was pretty nervous, and I wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” Dunn said, who added that the win gave him the boost to win the 100 freestyle (45.10).

Zheng defends titles

St. Louis Park junior Hayden Zheng won the 200 individual medley for the second year in a row (1:48.04). He followed that up with becoming a three-time champion in the 100 breaststroke.