The Stillwater girls’ hockey team beat Woodbury 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday at the St. Croix Valley Arena in Stillwater.

Junior forward Alexis Huber scored 5:12 into overtime to give the Class 2A, No. 7-ranked Ponies the victory over the Royals.

Amelia Karelitz got the Royals on the board first with a power-play goal 13:11 into the opening period. Hannah Graunke made it a 2-0 lead 1:29 into the second period. Junior forward Morgan Wohlers scored a pair of goals 40 seconds apart in the third period to tie the score at 2.

In other girls’ hockey action:

Rosemount 7, Prior Lake 6: Ava Nygaard scored her second goal of the game with 3:19 left in the third period to lead the Irish past the Lakers. Nygaard scored an even strength goal 4 minutes, 58 seconds earlier to put the Irish up 6-5. Lula Swanson tied the score 6-6 on a power-play goal at the 12:25 mark.

Boys’ hockey

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2, Blake 1: Senior forward Cooper Gay scored 12:53 into the second period to lead the Red Knights past the Class 2A, No. 8 Bears. William Matzken netted an even-strength goal for the Bears 8 seconds earlier to tie the score 1-1. Grant Ellings put the Red Knights on the board first at 14:13 of the first period.

Boys’ basketball

Eden Prairie 89, Buffalo 74: Drake Dobbs scored 30 points lead the Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Eagles past the Bison. Connor Christensen had 23 points and John Henry had 22 for the Eagles. Antonio Bluiett led the Bison with 31 points and teammate Matthew Wilert had 24.

Eastview 75, Prior Lake 66: Steven Crowl scored 25 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 2-ranked Lightning past the No. 10 Lakers. Teammates Tate Machacek had 16 points and Jaylen James had 14. Dawson Garcia led the Lakers with 14 points.

Centennial 82, Coon Rapids 66: Senior guard Jaxon Waldvogel posted 38 points to lead the Cougars over the Cardinals. Talan Elmi and Jordan Doe each scored 15 for Cardinals.

Girls’ basketball

St. Michael-Albertville 81, Moorhead 57: Mackenzie Kramer scored 31 points, including nine three-pointers, to lead the Knight over the Spuds. The senior guard broke the school record for three-pointers in a game, previously held by Rae Johnson and Kitri Zezza. Tessa Johnson added 20 points for the Knights. Rylie Polomny led the Spuds with 26 points.

Andover 64, Blaine 60 (OT): Sydney White scored 28 points to lead the Huskies to an overtime victory over the Bengals. Teammate Emily Diemer added 15. Anna Garfield had a game-high 26 points for the Bengals.

