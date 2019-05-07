Terrific tandem
Stillwater seniors Will Frisch and Drew Gilbert are the state's best one-two punch. The Ponies have compiled an overall record of 56-9 since their sophomore season.
Will Frisch
Bats/throws: right/right | Ht/Wt: 6-1, 225
Career pitching statistics
W L IP H ER K BB ERA
12 1 101 1/3 55 19 43 62 1.31
Career hitting statistics
AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI Avg.
142 23 41 10 1 3 32 .289
Drew Gilbert
Bats/throws: left/left | Ht/Wt: 5-9, 170
Career pitching statistics
W L IP H ER K BB ERA
13 1 88 1/3 37 6 155 41 0.48
Career hitting statistics
AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI Avg.
190 43 74 20 3 3 31 .389