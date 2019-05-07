Terrific tandem

Stillwater seniors Will Frisch and Drew Gilbert are the state's best one-two punch. The Ponies have compiled an overall record of 56-9 since their sophomore season.

Will Frisch

Bats/throws: right/right | Ht/Wt: 6-1, 225

Career pitching statistics

W L IP H ER K BB ERA

12 1 101 1/3 55 19 43 62 1.31

Career hitting statistics

AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI Avg.

142 23 41 10 1 3 32 .289

Drew Gilbert

Bats/throws: left/left | Ht/Wt: 5-9, 170

Career pitching statistics

W L IP H ER K BB ERA

13 1 88 1/3 37 6 155 41 0.48

Career hitting statistics

AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI Avg.

190 43 74 20 3 3 31 .389