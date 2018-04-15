Timberwolves veteran forward Taj Gibson gritted out his neck/shoulder injury Wednesday against Denver, enough to deliver two crucial defensive plays that brought home an overtime victory and the team’s first trip to the playoffs since 2004.

Now he’ll do it again tonight in Houston against the Rockets in Game 1 of their first-round series.

He said after shootaround this morning at Toyota Center that he feels about the same as he did four days ago.

“No different, just got to play through it,” he said. “There’s not much improvement. It’s just something that’s going to have to heal up in the offseason and get rest.”

So they’ll play on, just like he did against the Nuggets.

He’s from Brooklyn, don’t you know?

“Just got to tough it out,” he said. “It’s the playoffs. Once the adrenaline gets in me at game speed, I’ll be fine.”

Teammate Jamal Crawford isn’t concerned.

“He’s the last person I worry about,” Crawford said. “I know he’ll be there.”

So, too, will Jimmy Butler, who played 41 minutes on Wednesday in just his third game back from February knee surgery.

“I feel good, well-rested to tell you the truth,” Butler said Saturday. “I’m confident in myself and these group of guys. Everybody’s locked in and focused. We don’t have anything to worry about, just go out and play.”