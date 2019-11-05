Forty years after having been taken hostage at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, some survivors of the 444-day ordeal say that despite their own deep-seated scars, and those that remain between the U.S. and Iranian governments, it would be beneficial for the two nations to get beyond the enmity of the past. But they are not particularly optimistic it will happen.

"It's still regrettable that we have this adversarial relationship with Iran," said William J. Daugherty, 72, a former CIA case officer who spoke from Savannah, Ga.

Daugherty was among the 52 Americans tormented by a seemingly never-ending regimen of interrogations, psychological torture and beatings after several hundred Iranian student activists stormed the U.S. compound on the morning of Nov. 4, 1979, and captured many of the diplomats and employees inside.

"We should have a closer relationship to the Iranians than of all countries in the Middle East," said Daugherty, "given the involvement of its citizens in world affairs. … It's a shame, if not a tragedy, that we have not been able to move soundly in that direction."

Mark Lijek, then a 29-year-old American Citizens Service officer, said he prefers President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran because of its continued disruptive activities rather than President Barack Obama's efforts to thaw relations.

Lijek was one of six Americans who took refuge at the Canadian Embassy until CIA technical operations officer Tony Mendez rescued them by disguising himself as a film crew member. The ordeal was eventually portrayed in the Academy Award-winning film "Argo."

"The Iranian government continues to be aggressive and threatens those countries that we are aligned with," Lijek said from Washington. But he added that "ultimately the U.S. and Iran have to maintain a relationship based on shared interests versus divergent ones."

For those inside the U.S. Embassy that fateful morning, it started off as an ordinary workday. After arriving at the 27-acre U.S. compound, they walked through the front entrance and made their way inside the chancery — the main building with offices.

But around 10:30 a.m., when the attackers scaled the brick walls, it became quickly apparent that their lives would never be the same.

The hostage crisis is now largely viewed as the watershed moment in crumbling relations between Iran and the U.S.; an event that fundamentally reshaped the politics of both countries. Over the years, hawkish factions in both countries have continued to seize on the lingering wounds in order to push politically advantageous policies, experts said.

"It helps the Islamic Republic prevent the opening up of its domestic political environment," said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the New-York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran. Yet, he said, memories of the hostage crisis provide some U.S. lawmakers with "reasons to maintain anti-Iran" sentiments.

Supporters of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, help keep the Islamic Republic's revolutionary ideology of anti-Americanism alive by rallying at the former U.S. Embassy on each anniversary of the hostage crisis.

Barry Rosen was a 23-year-old press attache at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran when he was taken hostage. Rosen said at the time he found it difficult to understand the motives of his captors, who later said they were angry that the U.S. had allowed the Western-backed Mohammed Reza Shah Pahlavi to be admitted to New York for cancer treatment. The Brooklyn native said he had fallen in love with Iran's rich history during his two-year stint with the Peace Corps.

"I asked myself, 'How and why are they doing this to me?' " recalled Rosen.

At first, Rosen was optimistic that outreach and dialogue by the Obama administration with Tehran would help stabilize the region, but he said that after seeing how Iran has continued to expand its influence in neighboring Iraq and to support militant groups such as Hezbollah, he prefers maximum pressure.

"No one would have thought that in 1979 — that Iran would be controlling a lot of Iraq. Iranians are doing a lot of harm in the Middle East," he said.

Still, he longs to travel back to Iran one day. "There is sadness for me when I see pictures of Iran," he said. "I doubt I will ever go back."

Rosen said his captors never kept him in one location for too long. He nicknamed one of the rooms where he was held "the dark hole" because all the windows were covered with cinder blocks to prevent light from penetrating. For a few minutes on most afternoons, Rosen said, he found solace when a small amount of light made its way through a vent fan, allowing him to see the reflection of a bird perched on a tree outside.

"It would come by almost every afternoon at about the same time, and I just looked at him and watched him with great joy," Rosen said.

For those who seek to de-escalate hostilities, the landmark nuclear deal ratified in 2015 by Iran and seven world powers, including the U.S. under Obama, served as a pivotal moment. (The deal sought to curb Iran's nuclear programs in exchange for sanctions relief.)

The nuclear agreement, said Daughterty, the undercover CIA case officer, was a promising step toward an opening for diplomacy and trust-building.

"You start with little steps. The more important thing was the opportunity for confidence-building," he said.