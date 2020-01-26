GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Marlon Stewart scored 23 points with 10 rebounds and six assists and Filip Rebraca scored 22 and North Dakota beat Western Illinois 83-77 on Saturday.
De'Sean Allen-Eikens scored 17 and Kienan Walter 15 for North Dakota (10-12, 4-4 Summit League).
North Dakota led 35-32 at halftime and went on a 13-0 run when Allen-Eikens scored a 3-pointer and a layup to get it started. The Leathernecks recovered but could only get within six points the rest of the way. The Hawks made 14 of 16 from the foul line in the last four minutes.
Kobe Webster led Western Illinois (5-13, 2-6) with 17 points, Ben Pyle and Zion Young each scored 13, C.J. Duff 12, Anthony Jones 11.
