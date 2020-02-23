GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Marlon Stewart had a career-high 35 points as North Dakota narrowly beat North Dakota State 71-68 on Saturday night.
Filip Rebraca had 20 points and nine rebounds for North Dakota (13-15, 7-7 Summit League). De'Sean Allen-Eikens added six rebounds.
Tyson Ward had 24 points and six rebounds for the Bison (20-8, 11-3), whose seven-game winning streak was snapped. Vinnie Shahid added 14 points. Tyree Eady had six rebounds.
The Fighting Hawks evened the season series against the Bison with the win. North Dakota State defeated North Dakota 83-74 on Jan. 19. North Dakota plays Nebraska Omaha on the road on Wednesday. North Dakota State takes on South Dakota State at home on Thursday.
