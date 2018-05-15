LAS VEGAS — Musician and singer Stevie Wonder will perform a series of shows in Las Vegas in August.

Casino giant MGM Resorts International and entertainment company Live Nation Las Vegas announced Tuesday that Wonder will play five shows at the Park Theater starting Aug. 3.

The 5,300-seat venue is located at the Park MGM casino-resort, formerly known as the Monte Carlo. It hosted the residencies of Cher and Ricky Martin.

Tickets start at $69 and go on sale May 21.

The 68-year-old musician announced last week he'd be playing a series of shows in Las Vegas and elsewhere in the coming months that celebrate life, love and music and push back against troubled times.