ORLANDO, Fla. — Erik Stevenson had 27 points as Wichita State defeated Central Florida 75-58 on Thursday night.
Dexter Dennis had nine rebounds for Wichita State (18-6, 6-5 American Athletic Conference). Grant Sherfield added six assists. Jaime Echenique had nine rebounds and three blocks.
Central Florida totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Darin Green Jr. had 13 points for the Knights (13-11, 4-8). Matt Milon added 13 points. Collin Smith had 12 points.
The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Knights this season. Wichita State defeated Central Florida 87-79 on Jan. 25. Wichita State faces Tulane at home on Sunday. Central Florida plays Cincinnati on the road on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Knight scores 28, leads William & Mary past Drexel 77-72
Nathan Knight poured in 28 points with seven rebounds and seven blocked shots and William & Mary slipped past Drexel 77-72 on Thursday night.
Gophers
Radford earns its 6th straight win, beats Presbyterian 81-71
Devin Hutchinson had 17 points off the bench to lead Radford to an 81-71 win over Presbyterian on Thursday night.
Twins
Baldelli on Astros: 'Everyone just wants a good fair playing field'
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was asked if he's ever contacted Major League Baseball with concerns that opponents weren't playing by the rules.
Gophers
Boston, Cooke lead No. 1 Gamecocks to 79-53 win over Auburn
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley anticipated a bit of a letdown after topping UConn earlier this week.
Gophers
Perry scores 20 to lift Stetson over North Alabama 75-64
Rob Perry had 20 points as Stetson beat North Alabama 75-64 on Thursday night.