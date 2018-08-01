, -- Eliezel Stevens scored the decisive run on a forceout in the sixth inning, as the DSL Braves beat the DSL Royals1 1-0 on Wednesday.

Stevens scored after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a walk by Carlos Paraguate.

Carlos Caminero (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Adrian Solano (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game. Carlos De La Cruz pitched two scoreless innings for his second save of the season.

The DSL Royals1 were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the DSL Braves' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

