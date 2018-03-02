STEVENS POINT, Wis. — A Stevens Point motorist is accused of choking another driver who honked at him.
WAOW-TV reports that the incident happened Wednesday when the 54-year-old suspect cut in front of the other vehicle. When the cars reached a red light, police say the suspect stepped out of his car, walked to the other car, reached into an open window and began choking the driver as his 12-year-old daughter watched.
The suspect is facing charges of battery and disorderly conduct. No one was seriously hurt.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Shifting the system: Blue Earth County diverts low-level offenders from jail to get help
Blue Earth County diversion program pairs police with social workers.
State + Local
Sheriffs want legal action as mentally ill languish in Minnesota's jails
DHS has left too many to languish in jail, they say.
Local
Frey nominates David Frank to CPED director
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will nominate David Frank to head the city's economic development agency.Frank has been serving as interim director of the Department of…
Local
Merrifield man, 60, dies in Aitkin County crash
A 60-year-old man from Merrifield, Minn., died Thursday when two semitrailer trucks collided in Aitkin County, according to the State Patrol.Terry Lee Page was driving…
Local
Teen shot in police interview room faces new charges
He remains held in Hennepin County jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.