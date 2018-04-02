LOS ANGELES — Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died. He was 74.
A family spokesman says Bochco died Sunday in his sleep after a battle with cancer.
Bochco, who won 10 primetime Emmys, created several hit television shows including "L.A. Law," ''NYPD Blue," and "Doogie Howser, M.D."
Details of a memorial service were not immediately released.
