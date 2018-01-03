Steve Bannon, the former White House strategist and Trump presidential campaign manager, has unloaded on first son Donald Trump Jr. in journalist Michael Wolff’s upcoming book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

According to an advance copy obtained by The Guardian, Wolff quotes Bannon blasting Trump Jr.’s decision to meet with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer at Trump Tower during the campaign in 2016 as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s—, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately,” Bannon told Wolff, per the Guardian. “They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

According to the book passages, Bannon also offered his theories about the direction of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and administration’s ties to Russia.

“You realize where this is going,” he told Wolff. “This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose [senior prosecutor Andrew] Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy. Their path to f—ing Trump goes right through [already indicted former campaign manager] Paul Manafort, Don Jr and Jared Kushner … It’s as plain as a hair on your face.”

Trump and Bannon have had a turbulent history, and it’s unclear how close the two have remained since the latter left the White House in August to return to running the Breitbart News empire.

Bannon and White House officials did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Wrap.