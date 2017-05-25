



Minnesota basketball fans may cringe at any mention of former Timberwolves star Stephon Marbury. While on the other side of the world, Marbury is beloved by millions.

In China, two statues were erected in honor of Marbury. Around the corner from Tiananmen Square in the center of Beijing is the Marbury museum. There was a musical, in which Marbury starred, centered on his life story. On Wednesday, Marbury debuted the trailer for the Chinese movie he will star in titled “My other home.”

Marbury is a megastar in the Chinese Basketball Association. He led the Beijing Ducks to their first franchise championship in 2012 and three titles in four years. The nation’s capital has shown its appreciation to Marbury by giving him all the fame and recognition he was never fully able to attain in the NBA.



Marbury was the two-time NBA All-Star and averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists during his 13-year career with five teams, but his career started poorly in Minnesota when he demanded a trade and ended even worse when he was benched in New York and then played a supporting role in Boston before stepping away from the game in 2009.

Eight years later, he has rebuilt his career after becoming an NBA outcast.

The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears, who traveled to China last year to tell Marbury’s story, described the 40-year-old New York native as a “Jordanesque” basketball figure in Beijing.

Marbury has a Chinese postage stamp, has been honored by the local government and has a Chinese green card. Spears wrote, “Marbury is quite possibly the most popular African-American in the city’s history and likely the country, too.”

China’s Yao Ming, the former NBA star, doesn’t even have a statue in the nation’s capital.

Marbury has played six seasons in CBA and announced in February he would retire after the 2017-2018 season.

“Well family next season I’m back but it’s my last go around,” Marbury tweeted. “Next year is the #masterpieceseason. Everything I’ve learned will go into it all.”

Marbury told The Undefeated he believed his problems in the NBA began when he demanded to be traded from the Timberwolves and broke up the star pairing with Kevin Garnett. Marbury said he wanted to leave Minnesota because of the winters were too cold and the roads were too dangerous.

“I remember those days when it wasn’t fun with what I contributed on and off the court,” Marbury said. “I thought the league was mad about me messing up their money in Minnesota.”

The IMDB description of Marbury’s upcoming movie, scheduled to be released in July in China, read “The story of Stephon Marbury's fall from the NBA and journeying to rediscover his passion in China.”

The movie will feature cameos from former NBA stars Baron Davis and Allen Iverson.

Marbury had a lot more to say in The Undefeated piece if you have not yet read it. Also, be sure to watch the short film they produced on Marbury’s stardom.

