WORCESTER, Mass. — E.J. Stephens scored 18 points as Lafayette topped Holy Cross 72-62 on Saturday.
Myles Cherry added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Leopards (16-9, 8-6 Patriot League) and Tyrone Perry had 15 points with six rebounds.
Joe Pridgen had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders (3-24, 2-12 Patriot League), who have now lost seven games in a row. Matt Faw added 19 points and eight rebounds. Connor Niego had 11 points.
Lafayette defeated Holy Cross 82-64 on Jan. 8.
Holy Cross takes on Bucknell at home on Monday.
Lafayette plays at home against Boston University on Wednesday.
