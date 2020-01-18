LEXINGTON, Va. — Jake Stephens had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead five VMI players in double figures as the Keydets broke their seven-game losing streak, topping The Citadel 88-79 on Saturday.
Garrett Gilkeson added 16 points for the Keydets. Myles Lewis chipped in 12, Sean Conway scored 12 and Greg Parham had 10. Gilkeson also had eight rebounds.
Kaiden Rice had 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-11, 0-6 Southern Conference), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Eddie Davis III added 14 points and eight rebounds. Kaelon Harris had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
VMI (6-14, 1-6) takes on Wofford on the road on Wednesday. The Citadel faces Chattanooga on the road on Wednesday.
