– Stephen Gonsalves has been working with pitching coach Garvin Alston on one big thing during bullpen sessions.

“Just fastball command he harps on,” said Gonsalves, a fourth-round pick in 2013. “He wants us to get ahead in every count. Work from there.”

Sound advice. How did that work out for the Twins lefthander on Thursday when he faced the Gophers?

“Fell behind the first four batters,” he said. “Now we have to work our way up.”

When manager Paul Molitor was told of Gonsalves’ comment, he replied: “Hey, a play on words,” pointing out that many of Gonsalves’ pitches were up.

But he got his work in, throwing 28 pitches over two innings in a game the Twins won 2-1. Gonsalves said he threw several changeups, four cut fastballs and one curveball.

Gonsalves is a long shot to be part of the Twins’ five-man rotation — once they need a fifth starter at the end of April — among a group of candidates that also includes Phil Hughes, Adalberto Mejia and Anibal Sanchez.

Chargois on waivers

The Twins put righthander J.T. Chargois on outright waivers, a move that will clear up space on their 40-man roster.

Chargois, 27, can be claimed by another team that has space on its 40-man roster. If he clears waivers, he can be outrighted to Class AAA Rochester. That gives the Twins room to add another player, whether it is by trade, free agency or claiming another player off waivers.

Chargois had a good chance to make the Opening Day roster out of spring training last year but pitched poorly. He appeared in only two games for Rochester before missing the remainder of the season because of an elbow impingement.

Remembering Stoneman Douglas

All Major League Baseball teams on Friday will wear Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball caps in a show of support for the Parkland, Fla., school after a gunman killed 17 students and staff members during an attack Feb. 14.

Teams were to wear the cap during batting practice and the national anthem. But now they can wear them throughout the game as well.

Etc.

• The Twins added catcher Wynston Sawyer to the major league camp roster. The 26-year-old, who has spent time in the Orioles and Dodgers organizations, signed as a minor league free agent over the offseason. The Twins needed another catcher in camp.

Let’s meet RYAN LaMARRE

Position: outfielder

Age: 29

2017 stats: Was 0-for-7 in three games with Oakland. Spent most of his time at Class AAA Nashville, where he batted .240 in 41 games.

Acquired: Signed as a free agent on Nov. 30.

Role: Outfielder at Class AAA Rochester.

Did you know: LaMarre, who can play all three outfield positions, debuted in 2015 with the Reds and has played in 30 major league games. He began 2017 with the Angels before being traded to Oakland, but he was released June 21. He is married to former Edina High School tennis star Whitney Taney, who was 150-0 in her prep career and is a former associate head tennis coach for the Gophers. The two met while athletes at the University of Michigan.

On deck

Aaron Slegers starts Friday as the Twins head down the street to play the Red Sox in the Grapefruit League opener. Hector Velasquez will start for Boston.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III