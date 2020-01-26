BEAUMONT, Texas — John Comeaux had 18 points as Stephen F. Austin topped Lamar 70-62 on Saturday.
Kevon Harris had 15 points, six assists and five steals for Stephen F. Austin (17-3, 8-1 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Roti Ware added 12 points. Gavin Kensmil had nine rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers.
Davion Buster had 17 points for the Cardinals (10-11, 4-6). He also had nine turnovers but only one assist. V.J. Holmes added 12 points. Avery Sullivan had 12 points.
Stephen F. Austin faces Abilene Christian at home on Wednesday. Lamar faces McNeese State on the road next Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Rapper Nipsey Hussle wins posthumous Grammy
The Latest on the Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday at Los Angeles' Staples Center (all times local):
Wolves
The Latest: Michael Jordan reacts to Kobe news
The Latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all times local):
Wolves
In Europe, Kobe Bryant recalled for his 'Italian qualities'
In Europe where Kobe Bryant grew up, the retired NBA star was being remembered for his "Italian qualities."
Sports
Five things to watch for in local sports this week
• The Wolves have one more chance to avoid their second separate double-digit losing streak since the start of December. They bring a nine-game skid into…
Sports
Chen equals Boitano with fourth straight national title
Nathan Chen established himself as one of America's greatest skaters Sunday when he won a fourth straight national title.