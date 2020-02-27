NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Kevon Harris scored 18 points and 12 Stephen F. Austin players entered the scoring column as the Lumberjacks beat Northwestern State 90-59 on Wednesday.
Cameron Johnson scored 16 points off the bench and John Comeaux scored 12. Stephen F. Austin (25-3, 16-1 Southland Conference) made 11 of 24 3-pointers and had a 46-35 rebounding advantagae. The Lumberjacks have won 12 straight.
Jairus Roberson led Northwestern State (12-14, 9-8) with 13 points. The Demons committed 26 turnovers and distributed just nine assists.
The Lumberjacks built a 16-6 lead and never trailed. Stephen F. Austin scored 29 points in the final 8:15 of the first half and led 45-21 at intermission.
