LAKE CHARLES, La. — Gavin Kensmil scored 21 points, Cameron Johnson added 18 and Stephen F. Austin held off McNeese for an 81-73 win on Saturday night.
The Lumberjacks (10-2) led 70-53 with 7:59 play, but the Cowboys (5-7) rallied to cut the deficit to 75-73 on Roydell Brown's 3-pointer with 1:22 left.
Kevon Harris hit a jumper to make it 77-73 with 32 seconds left and McNeese made all four free throws to close out the win.
Nathan Bain added 12 points for the Lumberjacks.
Brown finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. A.J. Lawson added 12 points, and Leondre Washington and Dru Kuxhausen had 11 points each.
More from Star Tribune
Local Despite risk of physical and financial collapse, Twin Cities suburbs keep building sports domes
More from Star Tribune
Local Despite risk of physical and financial collapse, Twin Cities suburbs keep building sports domes
More from Star Tribune
Local Despite risk of physical and financial collapse, Twin Cities suburbs keep building sports domes
More from Star Tribune
Local Despite risk of physical and financial collapse, Twin Cities suburbs keep building sports domes
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Busy body: Wolves' Nowell plays third game in as many nights
Rookie Jaylen Nowell played in Friday's game at Denver a night after he played for the Iowa Wolves in Las Vegas as part of the G League Showcase.
Gophers
Tripp scores 21 to lead Pacific past Idaho St. 77-66
Jahlil Tripp had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Pacific won its seventh straight game, defeating Idaho State 77-66 on Saturday night.
Wolves
Wolves losing streak reaches 10 games with 113-106 loss at Portland
Andrew Wiggins had 33 to lead the Wolves, who were without Karl-Anthony Towns for the third consecutive game because of a left knee injury.
Wild
So much for an encore: Wild shut out 6-0 at home by Winnipeg
Two days after scoring eight goals, the Wild was shut down and shut out Saturday vs. the Jets as Connor Hellebuyck racked up 31 saves for his third shutout of the season.
Vikings
Hartman: Since joining Vikings, Cousins has outplayed Rodgers
The Vikings' decision to give Kirk Cousins big money was in direct response to the success the Packers have had with Aaron Rodgers. So far, the numbers show Cousins is holding up his end of the bargain.