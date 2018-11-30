MADISON, Wis. — Bryan Steil is resigning as a University of Wisconsin System regent to focus on his first congressional term.

Steil's spokesman, Andrew Iverson, said Steil submitted his resignation to Gov. Scott Walker on Friday afternoon, effective immediately. Steil defeated Democrat Randy Bryce in the Nov. 6 election to fill outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat.

Walker appointed Steil to the regents in May 2016. He'll have a chance to appoint Steil's replacement if he makes a decision before Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers is sworn in on Jan. 7.