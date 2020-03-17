The Minnesota take appears to be that Vikings fans are happy with the moves made by the team on Monday, which included trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo for four draft choices, including the Bills' No. 1 pick in April.

There also appeared to be little but glee and optimism coming from those who follow the Bills, who want to take another step forward after landing an AFC WildCard berth in 2019.

Take Jim Kelly, the Hall of Fame quarterback whose entire 11-year career was spent with Buffalo:

Chris Simms, the NBC analyst who was an NFL backup in the 2000s, also is a fan of the deal.

, explained why getting Diggs should be a better move than if the team had used its No. 1 draft choice (the 22nd overall) to draft a wide receiver:

"Buffalo Bills fans don’t have to do any sweating over the No. 22 overall pick in the wake of the blockbuster deal to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Make no mistake: There would have been sweating come Day One of the draft April 23 because it was increasingly looking like the draft did not fall perfectly to meet the Bills’ two biggest needs. The Bills would have gotten a good player at No. 22. But would they have been able to get a wide receiver or edge rusher who would qualify as an 'ideal fit.' That’s questionable"

Read Gaughan's full story.

Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com explained the benefits this way:

"Buffalo parted ways with multiple draft picks to land Diggs, but adding a No. 1 wide receiver is exactly what the Bills needed to do this offseason for Josh Allen. Making the trade even better is Diggs’ contract. The wide receiver is currently under contract through 2023 with cap hits of $11.5 million in 2020 and $12 million cap hits from 2021-2023. With Diggs in the fold, Buffalo clearly has the AFC East’s best wide receiver group. The trio of Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley should be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses."

Here's full coverage of the trade from Syracuse.com.

Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports is known for breaking down the work of wide receivers, and his take on Diggs is flattering:

And it isn't a subtext to think of what Buffalo fans have spent years dreaming about what to conquer: Finishing ahead of New England in the AFC East. Combined with Tom Brady's announcement that he's leaving the Patriots to test free agency, the Diggs deal was an extra shot of optimism.

Brandon Croce of the Buffalowdown blog put it this way in listing four reasons why he likes the deal: "Any time the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots, it is a good day. While they haven’t been able to do that much on the field, the trade for Stefon Diggs helped keep the star wide receiver from New England"

And this from Matt Warren of the Buffalo Rumblings blog: "If you’re of the belief that the team should have waited and used that first-round draft pick on a young WR, you’re failing to accommodate for risk. Buffalo traded their first-round pick and three Day 3 draft picks for a proven receiver in the NFL to help their young quarterback."

