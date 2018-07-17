On the field, Vikings wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen combine for one of the best tandems in the NFL.

Off the field? They seem to be angling for their own network television show together.

With the NFL in the doldrums between minicamp and training camp, Diggs checked in on his buddy Thielen via Twitter on Tuesday.

Thielen just finished playing golf with a bunch of other celebrities in Lake Tahoe. So he’s been enjoying his summer. Still, he’d like to see his buddy, too. It’s just that, well …

Will these two wide receivers find happiness and bonding again? Tune in next week in Eagan to find out.

(Oh, and QB Kirk Cousins seems to be on Team Thielen).