FRISCO, Texas — Zack Steffen saved Tesho Akindele's chip shot in the 92nd minute and the Columbus Crew played to a scoreless draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.
Steffen finished with two saves in his ninth shutout of the season. The Crew (12-8-8) extended their unbeaten streak to three games.
Jesse Gonzalez made a leaping effort to stop Federico Higuain's shot in the 26th minute for his only save. Gonzalez recorded his fourth shutout of the season for FC Dallas (14-6-8) and his first since June 29.
