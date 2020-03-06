The Ben Steeves Show debuted with his first varsity game in late November: hat trick.

The senior from New Hampshire by way of Michigan has been shredding defenses and terrorizing opposing goaltenders ever since, an onslaught that has earned him 35 goals and Mr. Hockey finalist status.

In Steeves' latest performance Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, his two-goal outing propelled No. 2 seed Eden Prairie to a 4-0 triumph over Lakeville South (21-8-0) in a Class 2A quarterfinal.

"They have a few players, when you give them shot or two, it can end up in the back of the net," Lakeville South coach Janne Kivihalme said when asked about the difficulty of game-planning for Steeves and linemates John Mittelstadt and Jackson Blake. "But they also have depth."

Depth? How about senior forward Kai Stansberry, a converted defenseman, scoring his first varsity goal? Or big defenseman Luke Mittelstadt, a junior, doing his best Steeves impersonation on a juking, deke-filled drive to the net?

Or goalie Axel Rosenlund, who rotated starts when his No. 1 status was in jeopardy midway through the season, turning aside all 29 shots he faced?

A two-goal Eden Prairie (23-5-1) lead after one period doubled to four after Steeves' two goals in the second.

"They were on from the drop of the puck all the way through," Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith said.

The hard-driven Steeves, admittedly awed by the bright lights, wouldn't allow a dip in intensity. "You can't stop any period, even if you have a four-goal lead, especially in the state tournament," he said. "Because anybody can come back."

LOREN NELSON