JuJu Smith-Schuster began Week 16 with a promise to tough it out for all those fantasy football owners trying to win their league championships. He ended it with an apology for a mistake that might have wrecked Pittsburgh's playoff plans.

Limited at practice all week by a sore groin, Smith-Schuster tweeted before the Steelers' showdown at New Orleans that he wouldn't miss the game:

"A lot on the line this week. The whole season comes down to this. I'm talking about the fantasy football championship round. Of course I'm playing Sunday!! There's no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!! Let's get it!!"

Smith-Schuster delivered 11 receptions for 115 yards. But he fumbled at the New Orleans 34 in the final minute, sealing Pittsburgh's 31-28 loss.

That dropped the Steelers out of first place in the AFC North and endangered their chances of making the playoffs.

To claim the AFC North, Pittsburgh (8-6-1) needs to beat Cincinnati next Sunday and have surging Baltimore (9-6) lose at home to Cleveland. Failing that, the Steelers, who have lost four of their past five by a total of 16 points, would need the unlikely scenario of an Indianapolis-Tennessee tie to earn a wild-card berth.

"When I'm at my lowest, I'm not going to hide," Smith-Schuster wrote in an Instagram post Monday. "I'm sorry. That loss was on me.

"I let everyone down, it won't happen again."

Swearinger finds job

Safety D.J. Swearinger, released by Washington after he criticized the team's coaches, was signed Tuesday by the Arizona Cardinals.

After Washington lost 25-16 at Tennessee on Saturday night, Swearinger was critical of the lack of aggressive play-calling.

Swearinger had four interceptions and 64 tackles (52 solo) in 15 games. He played in 20 regular-season games with the Cardinals in 2015-16.

Lindsay shut down

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay's rookie season is over after tests showed he sustained major damage to his right wrist in Denver's loss at Oakland, according to a person with knowledge of the MRI results. He rushed for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns.