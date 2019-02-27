INDIANAPOLIS — If the Pittsburgh Steelers trade star receiver Antonio Brown, they'd prefer to send him to a team they don't play often.
But general manager Kevin Colbert says that calculation could change depending on the offer.
Colbert made the comments Wednesday during the NFL's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Brown's future has been one of this offseason's biggest stories ever since he began openly lobbying to find a new team. Some believe the comments have lowered Brown's trade value.
Colbert disagrees and says the Steelers are prepared to keep Brown if they don't get equal value in return for one of the league's top playmakers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Eagles agree to let Foles seek starting job in free agency
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman says the team will not use its franchise tag on quarterback Nick Foles and instead will let him become a free agent.
Vikings
Vikings' pending free agent Easton will be medically cleared
Nick Easton’s clearance gives the Vikings another option to consider during the inevitable roster churn on a beleaguered offensive line featuring three pending free agents
Vikings
Vikings pick up Zimmer's option for 2020
The Vikings have exercised an option in Mike Zimmer's deal that keeps the coach under contract through the 2020 season, General Manager Rick Spielman said.
Wolves
Wolves assign Covington to G-League as he eyes return from injury
"I think people could definitely assume that's a step in the right direction," coach Ryan Saunders said. "We want to see how his body reacts."
Sports
Brooks Bollinger steps down as Cretin-Derham Hall football coach
The former Vikings quaterback coached the Raiders for three seasons, leading them to the Class 6A semifinals in 2017.