Thousands of investigative documents in the Jacob Wetterling abduction and murder case will be released to the public Thursday morning on tiny devices barely imaginable when the 11-year-old was kidnapped at gunpoint by a masked stranger in October 1989.

The computer thumb drives are to be released after Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson’s morning news conference in St. Cloud that is anticipated to draw a massive media presence. Gudmundson provided no preview of what he planned to say.

On Wednesday, however, Patty and Jerry Wetterling distributed a written statement in anticipation of the release of the documents, which are expected to include finger-pointing and accusations made in the heated, days, months and years following Jacob’s disappearance.

“Our hearts hurt for anyone pained or hurt from the release of this file,” the statement said, ending with an urging to “be with friends and always hope.”

The documents have been tightly held by law enforcement for nearly three decades. With the closing of the case and the confession of killer Danny Heinrich in 2016, the case file was to be opened under Minnesota law. As victims, the Wetterlings were allowed to review the documents before the public release.

Days before the file was to be made public in June 2017, the family filed a lawsuit seeking to withhold nearly 200 documents of an estimated 56,000 pages. Media and open government organizations opposed that effort. The Stearns County prosecutor had determined state law required the release of the full file. A judge ultimately ruled in favor of the release and the Wetterlings ended the fight rather than appeal.

Timeline of the Jacob Wetterling case Jan. 13, 1989: Jared Scheierl, then 12, is kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Cold Spring, Minn. Scheierl’s clothes are taken into evidence. Oct. 22, 1989: Jacob Wetterling, 11, is abducted by a masked man on a road near his house in rural St. Joseph, Minn., while returning from a Tom Thumb store with his brother, Trevor, 10, and friend Aaron Larson, 11. Dec. 16, 1989: Danny Heinrich is interviewed by the FBI. He says he can’t recall where he was on the day Jacob disappeared. Jan. 12, 1990: Heinrich is re-interviewed by law enforcement. They focus on a pair of gym shoes and car tires. He also volunteers hair samples for testing. Feb. 9, 1990: Heinrich is arrested on probable cause for Scheierl’s kidnapping. He declares his innocence and demands an attorney. He is later released without being charged. February 1990: With others’ help, Patty and Jerry Wetterling establish a foundation in their son’s name to bring attention to child abduction and abuse. Sept. 13, 1994: Congress passes a bill that includes the original Jacob Wetterling Crimes Against Children and Sex Offender Registration Act. October 1998: Patty Wetterling writes an open letter to Jacob’s abductor, asking that he tell her what happened to her son. It is published in several newspapers and on the internet, prompting several significant leads. July 2010: Authorities use earth-moving equipment to search a farm where Jacob was last seen. October 2014: Billboards go up in the St. Joseph area urging people to call authorities if they have any information about Jacob. July 10, 2015: Heinrich’s DNA is found on Scheierl’s sweatshirt. July 28, 2015: Investigators search Heinrich’s Annandale, Minn., home for links to Scheierl, Wetterling and other attacks on boys in Paynesville, where Heinrich lived at the time. Oct. 28, 2015: Heinrich is arrested on child pornography charges. Late August 2016: Heinrich’s lawyers reach out to federal officials to convey that an agreement that would include a confession is possible. Aug. 29-30: Federal and Minnesota officials discuss and meet with the Wetterling family about a possible confession and plea deal and agree to go forward. Aug. 31: Heinrich leads FBI investigators to a farm near Paynesville where Jacob’s red hockey jacket is recovered. “Each of us working on this case stopped in our tracks,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. Sept. 2: Investigators return to the site where more remains are uncovered, including a T-shirt that says “Wetterling.” Sept. 6: In a packed federal courtroom in Minneapolis, when asked if on October 22, 1989, he kidnapped, sexually assaulted and murdered Jacob Wetterling, Heinrich says, “Yes, I did.”

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit was the Silha Centre for the Study of Media Ethics and Law at the University of Minnesota. Professor Jane Kirtley, who leads the center, said the Wetterlings are sympathetic figures, but the issue of access to the documents is bigger than one case. “It’s about keeping the system open and accountable,” she said.

Jacob Wetterling was abducted on an October night in 1989 as he and his brother, Trevor, and best friend, Aaron Larson, headed back home from a convenience store in St. Joseph, Minn., where they’d gone to rent a video.

In the nearly three decades since Jacob disappeared, his name never faded from the public consciousness. His abduction remained one of the great unsolved mysteries for generations of Minnesotans and put a face to every parent’s worst nightmare.

The crime was solved in 2016 when, under pressure from federal investigators, Heinrich confessed and led law enforcement to Jacob’s body, buried in Paynesville, Minn., about 30 miles from St. Joseph and where Heinrich lived at the time of Jacob’s disappearance. While that resolved the biggest question — what became of Jacob? — many remain.

The documents will now become the focus of an intensive hunt for more answers, chief among them: Why did it take law enforcement so long to close the case when the killer was someone they interviewed within weeks of Jacob’s disappearance and who lived close by?

What won’t be in the files are documents created by the FBI during the investigation. The bureau has custody of those papers and they are subject to the federal Freedom of Information Act. Seeking access to the FBI documents is an entirely separate and usually drawn-out process.