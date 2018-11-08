Tuesday - Wednesday Morning Snow

A little bit of snow fell across parts of the state on Election Day Tuesday. Although no new records were set, 0.8" fell before midnight Wednesday in St. Cloud, a half an inch fell in International Falls, and 0.1" fell at the MSP airport.

More snow fell on Wednesday, with some additional totals across parts of the state. Those additional totals (through late afternoon) included a half an inch in the Twin Cities.

The heaviest snow fell across parts of northwestern Minnesota, where a snow total of 4" was reported in Fertile and 3.5" near Mentor.

This snow led to slick roads across parts of the state as you woke up Wednesday morning. There were numerous reports of crashes, spinouts, and vehicles off the road on I-94 in Greater Minnesota as well as across the metro area. Hopefully you've relearned how to drive in winter conditions... it will probably prove useful over the next several months.

_______________________________________________

Winter Hazard Awareness Week In Minnesota

This week is Winter Hazard Awareness Week in Minnesota, promoting winter safety and individual preparedness for winter conditions. The topic Wednesday was Winter Fire Safety. Here are some facts from the NWS - you can read more about safety information by clicking here:

Cooking is usually the number one cause for residential fires, with open flames and heating fires often the number two and three causes

Most heating fires in Minnesota involve fireplaces or chimneys

Almost three-quarters of fire deaths occur in the home, making it the most dangerous place to be with regard to fire

Many home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke detectors

The topic Thursday is Indoor Winter Safety, which includes carbon monoxide safety:

Make sure your heating system and all fuel burning appliances are adequately vented and maintained

Make sure your furnace has an adequate air supply

Do not use gas stoves, ovens or portable camping equipment to heat living areas

Have a qualified technician install and check furnaces and all fuel burning appliances

Install a UL-listed carbon monoxide detector; one which sounds an alarm. This is in addition to a working smoke alarm

_______________________________________________

Do Cold Fronts Increase Risk of Catching a Cold?

By Paul Douglas

Excuse me. I just experienced a Category 3 sneeze - and I fear my laptop screen may never be the same. 'Tis the season for sneezing and wheezing.

As the mercury tumbles blood pressures rise, and so does the risk of stroke, heart attacks and other maladies. Death rates tend to go up during the winter months. "Thanks for cheering us up, Paul!"

Does cold weather increase the risk of catching a cold? Physical contact (shaking hands, etc.) with other people already infected is a primary culprit. But there is evidence that cold air may reduce your nasal passage's immune system, increasing the odds of catching a bug. How long can you hold your breath?

No major storms are brewing, but the next clipper may coat the ground with flakes Friday as a reinforcing shot of numbing air hurtles south. The big story is premature cold; temperatures run 10-20F colder than average into the first few days of next week.

At some point the weather pendulum will swing in the other (milder) direction. NOAA's GFS model signals a few days near 50F roughly 10 days from now. Oh, how far we've fallen...

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Clouds, PM flurries. High 31. Low 22. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Gusty, coating of flurries possible. High 28. Low 15. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Peeks of sun, still chilly. High 31. Low 22. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High 33. Low 19. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, taste of January. High 29. Low 16. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Peeks of sun, winds ease a bit. High 30. Low 22. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some sun, risk of a thaw. High 35. Low 20. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 8th

1999: A November 'heat wave' impacts much of the state. Temperatures in the 70's and 80's are recorded in Minnesota with records shattered in many places. The Twin Cities had 73 degrees, while Canby saw 82.

1943: A severe ice storm hits the Twin Cities, and heavy snow falls over southwest Minnesota. One person died in St. Paul as a trolley car slid off the tracks and hit a pole. A Minneapolis man died shoveling snow. Many telephone poles were down due to the ice. Places like Worthington, Windom, and Marshall saw 14 to 16 inches of snow.

1870: The first storm warning for the Great Lakes is issued by the U.S. Army.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

November 8th

Average High: 46F (Record: 77F set in 1999)

Average Low: 30F (Record: 1F set in 1991)

Average Precipitation: 0.05" (Record: 1.51" set in 1932)

Average Snow: 0.2" (Record: 8.5" in 1943)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 8th

Sunrise: 7:01 AM

Sunset: 4:51 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 50 minutes and 43 seconds

*Daylight Lost Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 36 seconds

*Next Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM: December 1st (7:31 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 6th-14th (4:31 PM)

*When Do We Dip Below 9.5 Hours Of Daylight?: November 17th (9 hours, 28 minutes, 47 seconds)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday in the Twin Cities, with highs barely making it into the low 30s. Those highs will be stuck in the 20s across most of central and northern Minnesota - potentially barely making it to 20 up around Roseau and Bemidji. Any snow chances should mainly hold off until the overnight night across southern and northern Minnesota, although a few snow showers or flurries may be possible in southwestern Minnesota during the afternoon hours.

One word: BRRRRRRRR. Highs will once again be a good 10-20 degrees below average on Thursday.

Temperatures will stay in the cold range through at least the middle of next week, with highs only in the 20s and 30s and lows dipping into the teens at times. The models are showing, though, signs of at least a short warm-up toward the end of next week lasting into the weekend.

Chances of snow exist once again Thursday Night into Friday, and again Saturday Night into Veterans Day Sunday. Right now I don't think we should see much accumulation (I think the GFS is overdoing the snow totals) here in the Twin Cities, but it would likely be enough to slick up the roads across the region once again.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

A system pushing out the Rockies Thursday will spread snow from South Dakota into the panhandle of Oklahoma by the morning hours and into parts of the western Great Lakes by the evening. This will also produce rain on the warm side, stretching from parts of Texas into the Ohio Valley. A stationary front stretching from southern Texas to along the northern Gulf Coast will produce some showers and storms.

Thursday will be quite a chilly day across the central part of the nation into the Rockies, with highs that are a good 10-20 degrees below average for November 8th. The coldest departures will be across parts of the Central Plains, including Kansas, where highs could be up to 30 degrees below average.

The heaviest rain over the next couple of days is expected from southern Texas into the Tennessee Valley and the Southeast, where totals of 1-2" are possible.

Several areas of heavier snow are possible through the end of the week across the lower 48. Across parts of the upper peninsula of Michigan and in the northern Rockies, snow totals could top at least a half a foot. In the central Plains, snow up to a half a foot is possible.

_______________________________________________

Chilly Temperature Outlook

In most locations east of the Rockies, you better get used to cooler than average temperatures. The 6-10 day temperature outlook (valid November 12-16) shows a high probability of cooler than average temperatures for the middle of the month. If you want warmer weather, odds are pretty good of that occurring across the West Coast.

_______________________________________________

In Tuesday's Absolute Worst Vote, California Opts for Year-Round Daylight Saving

More from Gizmodo: "On Tuesday as voters across the country headed to the polls in a referendum on the Republican’s two years of controlling the Legislative and Executive Branch, a more sinister referendum was was underway in California. All those west coast elites were out to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in the state. Presumably so they can get in a few more golf games. Proposition 7, on the state-wide California ballot, allows the State Legislature, with a two-thirds vote, to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Which means once you lose that precious hour in the spring you would never, ever, get it back. Ever."

The Energy 202: Climate change isn't usually a big issue for voters. But the U.N. report gave some Democrats a talking point

More from the Washington Post: "Climate change usually doesn't play at the polls. Voters invariably rank more immediate and personal concerns, such as paying their own medical expenses or tax bills, as higher priorities than addressing the steady rise in temperatures globally. Nevertheless, some Democratic candidates chose to talk about climate change on the 2018 campaign trail anyway, seeking to counter President Trump's dismissal of the climate science saying human activity is dangerously warming the planet. That handful of House hopefuls got some ammunition this October: A report from the leading climate scientists that the world is close to failure in holding man-made global warming to moderate levels."

Ocean warming may be faster than thought

More from the Climate News Network: "The seas are getting hotter – and researchers have thought again about just how much faster ocean warming is happening. They believe that in the last 25 years the oceans have absorbed at least 60% more heat than previous global estimates by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) had considered. And they calculate this heat as the equivalent to 150 times the annual human electricity generation in any one year. “Imagine if the ocean was only 30 feet (10m) deep,” said Laure Resplandy, a researcher at the Princeton Environment Institute in the US. “Our data show that it would have warmed by 6.5°C every decade since 1991. In comparison, the estimate of the last IPCC assessment report would correspond to a warming of only 4°C every decade.”"

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Thursday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser