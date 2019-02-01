One any given night, veteran Twin Cities singer Mick Sterling might be growling as Joe Cocker, or crooning as Bing Crosby. Tonight, though, he's harmonizing like the Bee Gees.

It's not clear which Bee Gee he is, but it's definitely not Barry Gibb. That high, fluttering voice is being handled by Cate Fierro, who is trying to get a full house at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres moving to "Stayin' Alive." She shows the AARP-age crowd the John Travolta hand movements from the film "Saturday Night Fever."

Jimmy Delia, a transplanted New Yorker who lives in St. Paul, is one of the few people during this two-hour tribute show who knows he should be dancing.

"A lot of Minnesotans don't get up and dance in the aisles; they just sit," he says the next day with his unmistakable accent. "Me and this girl I took on a first date, she and I were rocking."

Whether on their feet or in their seats, baby boomers are boogeying to heyday hits at nightspots across the Twin Cities.

Don't think Elvis impersonators or heavy-metal dudes in wigs and Spandex. This new wave of tribute shows is a celebration of classic songs, whether it's the Eagles, Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra or themed evenings honoring one-hit wonders.

These aren't dive bars or pickup joints, either. Fans are paying as much as $40 a seat at posh sit-down venues, like Chanhassen's 236-seat Fireside room, the Dakota in downtown Minneapolis and Crooners supper club in Fridley.

Many local bar stars from the '80s and '90s have abandoned original music in favor of the sounds that inspired them. Sterling has assembled more than 20 different tribute shows — from Elton John to Andy Williams-and-Bing Crosby to the Monkees.

The Fabulous Armadillos, whose members have played with the likes of Jonny Lang and G.B. Leighton, sell out their annual season of shows at St. Cloud's 188-seat Pioneer Place theater before they even announce the music to be featured.

Mary Jane Alm, a Minnesota barroom mainstay since the late '70s now on the tribute circuit, performed more shows in December — 23 to be exact — than any month in her entire career.

"I feel like this has breathed new life into the live music scene in this town," said Alm, who participates in eight tribute revues and still gigs occasionally with her own band.

Sterling, 57, spent 17 years as a bar warrior fronting the Stud Brothers.

"I love bars and clubs. I did it well. That time for me is done," said the prince of Twin Cities tribute shows. "It doesn't work since my bands are too large. No way a club could afford it."

While Sterling may be the most visible tribute ringleader, Greg Armstrong of the Famous Armadillos is credited with kicking off the idea. It happened in 2006 after he decided to spice up his CD release show in St. Cloud featuring a series of guests playing his original songs; he asked each singer to add a cover song.

After that successful gig, the manager of Pioneer Place asked Armstrong to put together a themed show featuring the music of the 1940s and '50s and then one for the '60s and '70s.

"Theme ideas are in our wheelhouse," Armstrong said of the Armadillos, who stage presentations like British Invasion and "stadium rock" as well as Pink Floyd and Eagles salutes.

The tribute musicians, who tend to be in their 50s and 60s, acknowledge that the money and working conditions are better than in their barroom days.

Unlike such long-popular tribute bands as Boogie Wonderland or Hairball, this new wave of salutes doesn't feature costumes or stagey theatrics. Sterling might share a little back story about a song or two but mostly it's about the music.

By contrast, in her Patsy Cline show, Joyann Parker offers considerable biographical info about the late country legend and background about particular songs. Drummer Kirk Johnson, who produces and plays in a series of shows, likes to insert artist interviews from YouTube to add a little authenticity.

The subject of these shows tend to be artists who are either dead (Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin, Merle Haggard), don't tour much (Van Morrison, Carole King, Cat Stevens) or charge dear prices (Fleetwood Mac, Eagles, Elton John).

For a generation of fans that grew up on album-oriented stars, these oldie shows are filling a creative void in a world of song streaming.

"there is such a void of good music — how songs were writtne and playeed ," said Johnson, who worked for decades with Prince.

And ***A good date night

these sit-down tirbute shows are serving an audience who wants quality live music but in a comfortable setting with reasonable prices. Their physical enthusiasm may be temperted but not their appreciation.

At the Bee Gees show, the man to my left is mouthy the words to nearly every song while his wife videos the prformance with her cellphone. The guy to my right keeps announcing nerdy info to himself. "Side one, track three" he says of a particular tune.

Claudia Lawrence, a Richfield school teacher, is hooked on tribute shows. She sees live music at least twice a week and it's no surprise what fills her dance card.

"I've seen a gazillion tribute shows.," she said. "Once is not enough. I've seen Joe Cocker two or three times. I've seen Johnnie Brown do Teddy Pendergrass two or three times. And Aimee Lee is spot-on as Karen Carpenter. I've seen her in several shows. When I like a show, I really like a show."

Lawrence bases her choices on 1) the songbook 2) the performers 3) the venue and "fifth or sixth is parking. The older you get, the more it is a consideration."

It's not just about quality and comfort. There are other considerations like civility. Bill Gooding of Eden Prairie recalls seeing George Strait at a Las Vegas arena three years ago where the people behind him and his wife were "so noisy that we have been avoiding big venues for a while.

"Chanhassen is a great venue," he continued. "It's good comfortable seating. You don't have people talking behind you."

It's not like going to a bar such as the Cabooze or Bunkers, where TV screens flicker and bargoers are trying to talk over the music from the stage.

Boomers " ""They can check their coat, park their car for free. It's an easy, fun, safe envirobnment." said Chanhassen VP Tamara Kangas Erickson, who curates the concert series.

For Pam Rognrud of Savage, who has purchased a buy-three-get-one-free package at Chanhassen, it's about quality and value.

"I always thought it would be a B-rated tribute band," she said. "We were pleasantly surprised how good they are. "

Calling the concerts "a good date night," Rognrud praised the pricing. "The real McCoys have gotten so expensive — $150 a ticket and $20 to park," she said of the big-name stars. "It's ridiculous."

Delia, an outspoken transplant from New York, doesn't mince words when discussing his habit of sitting in the first three rows for concerts, no matter the venue.

"One of the big reasons I stayed here after getting divorced is the music. In New York, you spend a $1,000 to sit in the third row," he says. "There's great music here. It's available. I'm staying."

***Concepts keep coming

Chanhassen's Fireside room has already scheduled every weekend but one for tribute performances in 2019. In February, the Dakota has 10 tribute shows booked while Crooners has 14 of them.

"It's unbelievable how these shows have increased in popularity," said Crooners music director Andrew Walesch. "I see more artists comign to me with ideas and concepts."

Walesch, 30, sees the shows from two vantage points: A booker and a performer, as a piano-playing Sinatra crooner.

quote about people like authenticity. diversity of audience.s

quote from Kangas about audience.

"70s rock is the where the bread and butter is," said Chanhassen's Kangas Erickson.

*** No star logos

Putting on a tribute show requires picking songs, crafting arrangements, hiring musicians and rehearsing. But there are some restrictions to avoid litigation: No advertisements featuring the star's logo or photo.

Except for songwriting, the preparation isn't much different from gigs featuring original material. But the irony of the situation isn't lost on Sterling. His career has come full circle: Aspiring singer started in cover bands playing a variety of stars' hits, progressed to writing, playing and recording original material and now ended up in themed cover bands.

"It's odd," Sterling said. "I used to be a songwriter who did originals. This is not lessening who I am as a musician. I get joy out of it."

So do the fans.