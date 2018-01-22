NEW YORK — The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island are now open for visitors, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.
The two sites reopened on Monday after being closed due to the federal government shutdown.
On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced their reopening, saying the sites are vital to the state's tourism industry. The state will spend about $65,000 per day for the federal employees who operate the sites.
The Democratic governor says the state will pay for the duration of the shutdown, which may soon be over after a stopgap spending bill to reopen the government passed the Senate on Monday.
New York had the same arrangement in 2013, during the last government shutdown.
