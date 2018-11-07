WARSAW, Poland — A statue of late President Lech Kaczynski has been installed in a central Warsaw square ahead of its unveiling as part of celebrations marking Poland's 100 years of independence.
Kaczynski, who was killed in a 2010 plane crash in Russia, was the identical twin brother of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the right-wing Law and Justice party that is currently in power in Poland.
Plans for the statue have been a point of political contention, with the city authorities — in the hands of the political opposition — opposed to the statue and its central location, and the pro-government provincial authorities in favor.
The bronze statue will be unveiled Saturday evening ahead of centennial commemorations on Sunday. Poland regained its independence at the end of World War I after more than a century of rule by foreign powers.
The conservative government has been making great efforts to mark the anniversary with various events, including lectures and concerts.
