WARSAW, Poland — A statue of late President Lech Kaczynski has been installed in a central Warsaw square ahead of its unveiling as part of celebrations marking Poland's 100 years of independence.

Kaczynski, who was killed in a 2010 plane crash in Russia, was the identical twin brother of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the right-wing Law and Justice party that is currently in power in Poland.

Plans for the statue have been a point of political contention, with the city authorities — in the hands of the political opposition — opposed to the statue and its central location, and the pro-government provincial authorities in favor.

The bronze statue will be unveiled Saturday evening ahead of centennial commemorations on Sunday. Poland regained its independence at the end of World War I after more than a century of rule by foreign powers.

The conservative government has been making great efforts to mark the anniversary with various events, including lectures and concerts.