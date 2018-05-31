MILAN, Ohio — The Ohio hometown of Thomas Edison now has two statues honoring the inventor.
A new statue sits in the town square of Milan (MY'-lan), where Edison spent the first seven years of his life.
It was made by Ohio sculptor Alan Cottrill and is similar to another Edison statue Cottrill created and is now displayed at the U.S. Capitol.
The new statue in Milan shows Edison holding a light bulb in one hand and a phonograph in the other.
The Sandusky Register reports a large crowd showed up for the unveiling on Monday.
There's a second statue of Edison in the town square that depicts him as a child with his mother.
