Stats tell story

A snapshot of how the Gophers outplayed Auburn:

Gophers Statistic Auburn

23 First downs 13

215 Rushing yards 56

4.8 Yards per rush 2.2

279 Passing yards 176

9.3 Yards per pass attempt 6.5

494 Total yards 232

6.6 Yards per offensive play 4.4

37:35 Possession time 22:25

3 Drives of 10+ plays 1

0 QB sacks taken 2