Months after state lawmakers around the country approved some of the most restrictive limits on abortion seen in decades, some states want to push still further.

Leading the way is Ohio, where Republicans are contemplating banning nearly all abortions from the time of conception, with no exceptions for rape or incest, and the highly unusual step of allowing women who have abortions to be prosecuted for murder.

Especially contentious in the Ohio proposal is a provision that would direct doctors treating women with a life-threatening condition in which a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus to try to "reimplant an ectopic pregnancy into the woman's uterus."

After last spring's wave of state-led campaigns to limit abortions, a second surge is expected in early 2020 as legislators in Republican-dominated states begin new lawmaking sessions. Tennessee, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina and Idaho could all quickly approve bills next year that would in effect ban abortion. With a presidential election looming, the issue will be used by Democrats and Republicans alike to raise campaign funds and to spur election turnout.

Yet the tactics employed by some states have also opened a rift among abortion opponents over whether the new laws will actually harm efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion.

Conservative lawmakers and their allies who want the toughest abortion limits say they no longer have patience for incremental restrictions tailored to reach the Supreme Court.

But some long-standing anti-abortion groups say they believe that the Supreme Court is more likely to take up cases involving laws that seek tempered changes in abortion access, not outright bans that directly challenge Roe.

The increasingly restrictive legislation "makes us look foolish," James Bopp, general counsel for the National Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization, said at a recent legislative hearing in Tennessee about a bill that would essentially ban abortion in that state. He said the new tide of legislation — though aimed at forcing a reconsideration of abortion by a remade Supreme Court — is unlikely either to pass legal muster at lower court levels or to be heard in the nation's highest court.