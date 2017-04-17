A Level 3 predatory sex offender under intensive state supervision while residing in Rochester has given authorities the slip, officials said Monday.

Michael James Costa, 38, has been considered a fugitive since Friday, according to the state Department of Corrections. Costa was last seen leaving his home on a black mountain bike wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans. He is known to use the aliases Maliik Gouli and Malik Mujaheed Hassan Costa.

Costa is described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his left wrist, right forearm and right calf.

His criminal history includes convictions in 2003 and 2012 for criminal sexual conduct against girls in Olmsted County. He’s also been convicted twice for failing to register as a predatory offender. Level 3 offenders are considered by the state to be those most likely to reoffend.

State corrections officials say anyone encountering Costa should not confront him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Department of Corrections at 651-361-7777.