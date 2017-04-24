Some officers of the law win reputations for busting drunken drivers, others for chasing down speeders.

Now comes the State Patrol’s very own eagle whisperer: Trooper Paul Kingery.

For the second time in about 13 months, Kingery has rescued an ailing bald eagle from the side of a busy interstate in Eagan.

Kingery had a bird in the hand most recently on April 16 along Interstate 35E in Eagan, where the nation’s symbol was down on the shoulder with a possible broken wing, the patrol said in a statement posted Sunday on Facebook.

And just like the first aviary encounter, Kingery bundled up the eagle in a jacket and drove the bird to the University of Minnesota Raptor Center in St. Paul.

On March 20, 2016, again on a Sunday and in Eagan, Kingery rescued a full-grown eagle on the side of Interstate 494 near Pilot Knob Road. After that bird’s recovery time at the Raptor Center, Kingery was given the honor about six weeks later near Hastings of releasing it into the wild blue yonder at the St. Croix River near the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center.

Trooper Paul Kingery had a firm grip on the injured eagle.

Kingery has competition among his peers for eagle whisperer superiority. A trooper scooped up an injured eagle in Hanover in Wright County last December, and another trooper did the same in March 2016 near Shields Lake in Rice County.