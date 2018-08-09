MADISON, Wis. — A Republican running for Wisconsin state treasurer says she hopes her opponent's fiancee is forced to keep a baby if she is raped.

Jill Millies made the comment on Facebook following a call from her challenger Travis Hartwig to drop out of the race.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Thursday that Millies deleted the post, posted an apology and said her original comments were made in a moment of frustration.

The original comment referred to Hartwig's answer to a recent survey in which he was asked in what circumstances should abortion be allowed, and Hartwig said in no circumstances.

The winner of the Republican primary will advance to face the Democratic nominee in November. The treasurer's office has almost no power, but voters in April decided against eliminating it.