Centennial 2, Lakeville South 0
Eagan 2, Hill-Murray 0
Edina 4, Brainerd 0
Eden Prairie 2, Andover 0
Centennial 6, Eagan 1
Edina 4, Eden Prairie 2
Lakeville South 4, Hill-Murray 1
Andover 4, Brainerd 3, OT
Andover 5, Lakeville South 3, 3OT
Eagan 3, Eden Prairie 0
Centennial vs. Edina, 7 p.m.
Breck 9,Marshall 2
Proctor/Hermantown 3, Red Wing 1
Warroad 5. New Ulm 0
Alexandria Area 3, St. Paul United 2
Breck 6, Proctor/Hermantown 0
Warroad 7, Alexandria 1
Red Wing 7, Marshall 0
St. Paul United 5, New Ulm 2
St. Paul United 3, Red Wing 2, OT
Alexandria 1, Proctor/Hermantown 0
Breck 3, Warroad 2, OT
