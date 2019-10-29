The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) will offer weekend hours at three metro area exam stations to help reduce wait times for drivers seeking to get their licenses.

Behind-the-wheel exams will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays at stations in Arden Hills, Eagan and Plymouth starting Nov. 2 and running through Dec. 22, the Department of Public Safety’s Department of Vehicle Services (DVS) said Monday.

By adding weekend hours, the DVS says it will be able to offer an additional 3,200 appointments.

“We are committed to serving Minnesotans and meeting their expectations,” said DPS Commissioner John Harrington. “That means taking a closer look at the way DVS exam stations operate and making necessary changes to ensure road test appointments are available within a reasonable amount of time.”

Weekend testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. except between Nov. 9-11 and over Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 28-Dec. 1. Regular weekday hours will continue normally.

Exam stations statewide provide about 2,860 road tests every week, but that has not been enough to keep up with demand. By expanding weekend hours at the three stations, DVS says it will be able to provide an additional 3,240 road tests — 270 more a day — by the end of the year.

“I know that taking the road test is a huge milestone for many Minnesotans, and unexpected delays in available testing slots can strain busy families,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement.

It’s not clear if the weekend exams will continue after Dec. 22. A task force is working on additional recommendations, a spokeswoman with the DVS said.

Registration for weekend hours is available on the DPS website. No walk-in appointments on weekends will be accepted.