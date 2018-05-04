ALBANY, N.Y. — A former state prison near the Canadian border in northern New York is being put up for auction.

The New York state Office of General Services announced Friday that the Chateaugay (SHAT'-uh-gay) Correctional Facility in Franklin County will be auctioned on July 24 at Chateaugay Town Hall.

The facility was a medium-security prison when it was closed in July 2014 as part of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to close several prisons because of a declining inmate population. The state has sold some of its closed prisons and is trying to sell others for redevelopment.

The Chateaugay prison complex sits on 100 acres, located along Route 11 about 6 miles (9 kilometers) south of the Canadian border. The 30 structures on the site are all less than 30 years old.