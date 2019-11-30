– Harold Dutton Jr. was proud to have walked the same high school halls that Barbara Jordan, the first black woman elected to Congress from the South, did. Jordan graduated in 1951 from Houston's Phillis Wheatley High School, a pillar for nearly a century in the Fifth Ward, one of Houston's historic black neighborhoods.

Dutton, 74, graduated from Wheatley 10 years after Jordan and went on to become a lawyer and Democratic lawmaker in the state House of Representatives. He watched his old high school deteriorate as poverty spread through the Fifth Ward and grew increasingly frustrated by what he felt was a lack of urgency by local educators.

His solution has embroiled the city's entire public school system in a bitter fight that has stirred legal, political and racial turmoil in the largest school district in Texas. Last month, the state's education commissioner informed the leaders of the Houston Independent School District that the state was taking it over, citing the repeated failing performance of Wheatley as one of the reasons.

Dutton opened the door to the takeover as the co-author of a law that created what education experts have called one of the harshest remedies in the country for troubled schools. Under its terms, any district that has even one school that consistently fails to meet state standards for five or more years must either shut the campus or face the possibility of a state takeover.

Though the Texas Legislature passed the law in 2015, it is only now being put to its biggest test, in Houston. The state takeover in Houston has put Dutton's political career at risk and caused upheaval and uncertainty in one of the largest public-school systems in the country, a sprawling bureaucracy with 200,000 students and more than 12,000 teachers in 280 schools.

Should an entire district be penalized for the chronic low performance of one majority-black school in one of the city's most impoverished neighborhoods? And can Texas education officials — who were found in a federal investigation last year to have illegally denied therapy, tutoring and counseling to tens of thousands of children with disabilities — be trusted to do any better?

No one agrees on the answers. And Dutton remains unapologetic about the outcome.

"One of the highest forms of child abuse is to kill a child's future by not educating them, and when you do that, it just seems to me there ought to be a punishment," said Dutton, who likened the move by state authorities to the actions of the state's Child Protective Services in cases of abused children.

"Some are saying, 'How can one campus be bad and cause the whole district to be taken over?' " he said. "Well, I explain it to them this way. If you have five kids and you're abusing one of them, and CPS comes to your house, they don't leave the other four kids there. They take the one who's being abused, and the others as well."

The long-running debate over a looming takeover has led to lawsuits, shouting matches and arrests at chaotic public meetings and heightened hostility between Hispanic and black parents and officials. Greg Abbott, the state's Republican governor, weighed in on Twitter earlier this year, calling the leadership of the Houston school district "a disaster."

The state's shifting politics have played a role in the debate. A few years ago, Republican officials in Texas had a single opponent to unite them — President Barack Obama and his administration's liberal policies. Since President Donald Trump was elected, Republicans have found a new villain to rally against — the state's largest cities.

While Republicans run state government, major cities like Houston are largely dominated by Democrats. Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and other large cities have often joined Houston in fighting the state in court on everything from paid sick leave to plastic-bag bans.

The Fifth Ward is a proud but struggling neighborhood about 3 miles northeast of downtown Houston, across Buffalo Bayou. It has been a focal point of black Texas — the former home of the boxer George Foreman, the rap group the Geto Boys and Mickey Leland, who filled Jordan's seat in Congress after she retired — but has in recent years become increasingly Hispanic.

More than 800 students attend Wheatley now — 53% are black and 46% are Hispanic. Nearly 94% of students are economically disadvantaged. In August, the school failed to meet state academic standards for the seventh consecutive year. Another Fifth Ward school, the long-struggling Kashmere High School, met state standards for the first time in more than a decade, leaving the focus of chronic low performance on Wheatley.

Many black parents and students are opposed to a state takeover and fear that state officials will appoint a board that will seek to close Wheatley or turn it into a charter school.

Some believe the state bureaucracy is too big and ineffective to carry out a turnaround of Wheatley. But many have also lost confidence in the local school board, particularly after the board's four Hispanic trustees were found by state investigators to have illegally met and coordinated to replace the black interim superintendent. Still, there is support for a takeover among some black families.

Teachers' union leaders and other takeover critics said the dynamics at play in Houston were about far more than fixing Wheatley.

They dispute the state's depiction of the district as dysfunctional, when it earned an overall grade of B for the last school year under the state's rating system. They point to problems with past state interventions, and they believe the takeover in Houston was prompted by racism and a conservative agenda to turn public schools into charter schools.

All of the troubled school districts that have been subject to a variety of state interventions in Texas in recent years have been majority-minority districts. The plan to appoint a board of managers in Houston to replace the elected school board was announced Nov. 6, only a day after voters elected new school-board trustees, a move that opponents said disenfranchised minority voters and violated the Voting Rights Act.

"Texas has a long history of disenfranchisement of people of color, and this is just part of it," said Jose Garza, a longtime voting rights lawyer who is representing the teachers' union.