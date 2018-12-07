WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to announce he will nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Two administration officials confirmed Trump's plans Thursday. A Republican congressional aide said the president was expected to announce his decision by tweet on Friday morning.
Trump has previously said Nauert was under serious consideration to replace Nikki Haley, who announced in October that she would step down at the end of this year. If Nauert is confirmed by the Senate, she would be a leading administration voice on Trump's foreign policy.
Still, with Trump, no staffing decision is final until he makes the formal announcement, since he has been known to change course in the past.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.