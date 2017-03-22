The Minnesota Senate fired its controller Wednesday after she was charged this week with felony forgery in Hennepin County.

Trudi Ruzich, 46, of Blaine, had worked as Senate controller since December 2016, Senate Secretary Cal Ludeman said in a statement to the Star Tribune. It’s a nonpartisan position related to management of financial operations of the Senate.

“These charges were not related to her employment at the Senate, and at this time, there is no evidence that Senate data or accounts were compromised,” Ludeman said in the statement. “Appropriate measures have been implemented to ensure the security and integrity of Senate information.”

Ruzich faces up to 10 years in prison or a $20,000 fine in connection with the alleged theft, according to a probable cause complaint.

The complaint alleges that Ruzich, who worked in the finance department of a Crystal medical clinic, wrote four checks to herself that in records were listed as being paid to other parties.

According to the complaint, the four checks were deposited to Ruzich’s personal bank account between May and July 2016 and totaled more than $10,000. Two employees at the clinic, identified by only their initials in the complaint, reported Ruzich to authorities in early February.

Ruzich worked in the clinic’s finance department until early January. The employees became suspicious after receiving a phone call in February from the clinic’s insurance carrier explaining that the clinic’s insurance payment had not been made.

A message to Ruzich seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Star Tribune reporter Brandon Stahl contributed to this story.