MADISON, Wis. — There's really no turning back for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Kathleen Vinehout now.

Vinehout is a state senator from Alma who is among a crowded field of candidates for governor. Vinehout's spokesman says on Wednesday she submitted paperwork with the state declaring that she will not seek a fourth term in the Senate.

Had she not turned that in before Friday's deadline, Vinehout could have dropped her bid for governor and instead run for the Senate again. That's what she did in 2014 after a car accident cut short her bid for governor.

Vinehout is one of nine top-tier Democrats running in the Aug. 14 primary.

Another, state firefighter union head Mahlon Mitchell, won the endorsement of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO on Thursday. It's the latest in a series of unions to back Mitchell.