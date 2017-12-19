State Sen. Karin Housley announced in an e-mail to supporters and YouTube video that she is running in the 2018 special election to replace the departing U.S. Sen. Al Franken.

“I’ll work, hard, play fair, do the right thing and get things done,” said the St. Marys Point Republican, who was first elected to the state senate in 2012.

Housley is the first Republican to announce a candidacy. In her video, she mostly avoids partisan and ideological rhetoric, talking about her upbringing in South St. Paul to two public school teachers and family life that includes husband Phil, an NHL coach, and four children.

Last week, Gov. Mark Dayton announced he would appoint Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to replace Franken. The Minneapolis DFLer said she would run for the special election in 2018.

Housley owns an east metro real estate business called Karin Housley Homes.

Of Washington, D.C., Housley said: “I can’t think of any place in this country more in need of someone like me right now.”

Other Republicans being mentioned for the race include former Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

Smith is the only DFLer to announce a 2018 candidacy.