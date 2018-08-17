FORT MYERS, Fla. — State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of fatally shooting a Florida police officer and then taunting other officers.
Court documents say 29-year-old Wisner Desmaret was fleeing officer Adam Jobbers-Miller after stealing a cellphone July 21 when he appeared to surrender. Investigators say video from the officer's body camera shows Desmaret then lunged at Jobbers-Miller, knocking him onto his back. They say Desmaret pulled the officer's gun from his belt and shot him.
Police say he then taunted other officers and fled before being shot.
A committee met Friday and recommended seeking the death penalty against Desmaret. The state attorney agreed and says he plans to file a notice of intent.
A grand jury previously indicted Desmaret on first-degree murder and other charges.
