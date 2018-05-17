Travelers say finding a clean restroom when nature calls is one of their biggest fears when making a road trip, with nearly 40 percent unsure where to stop to relieve themselves.

The folks at Gasbuddy can guide you to the perfect pit stop. The app ranked the best gas station restrooms in each state and in Minnesota and Wisconsin that would be Kwik Trip stations and stores.

There was no word which chain came in second either state.

In Iowa, Cenex flushed the competition while Casey's General Store took the top prize in North Dakota. Sinclair stations were voted the cleanest in South Dakota, based on millions of reviews covering more than 140,000 stations nationwide. The survey included reviews filed between September 2016 and April 2018.

Oklahoma-based Quik Trip was found to have the cleanest restrooms in seven states, the most of any chain. Wawa won in six states, primarily on the East Coast, while Chevron, Cumberland Farms, Kum & Go and Maverik won in three states.

Texas-based Buc-ee's sat atop the throne, named as the chain with the highest-rated restrooms anywhere in the nation.

"More than half of consumers said that a clean restroom is mandatory when considering where to stop,” said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy, which tracks real-time fuel prices. "Consumers are taking note of brands that go the extra mile to keep their facilities sparkling.”

Clean restrooms make good business, too. A recent report found that gas stations with above-average restroom ratings on GasBuddy saw a 33 percent increase in foot traffic compared to those with below-average ratings.